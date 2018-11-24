Share:

OKARA-A man and his son were gunned down while his wife got critical injuries when rival group ambushed them on way to court here on Saturday.

According to police, Muhammad Baloch of Rafiq Baloch group of Chak 34/2L has been locked in enmity with Zameer of Hashim group since long and both the groups have a history of vengeful murders.

Saturday morning, Rafiq along with his wife Kausar Bibi and son Fayyaz was on the way to District Courts for hearing of a case on motorcycle.

Near Ashraful Madaris on GT Road, Zameer along with accomplices waiting in ambush, attacked them as soon as they came nearer, letting off a volley of gunshots on them. Resultantly, the couple and their son sustained multiple gunshot wounds and fell on the road. Rafiq and his son Fayyaz breathed their last instantly whereas the woman got critically injured.

On information, the B-Division Police reached the site and shifted the injured and dead bodies to DHQ Hospital. The sources informed that Rafiq had returned from jail on bail in a murder case about two months ago while his son Ibad Baloch has been in prison. The police have started further investigation.