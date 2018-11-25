Share:

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday chaired a meeting to review health programme for schoolchildren. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department will sign an MoU with School Education Department for piloting the project at 12 selected government schools, six for boys and the same number for girls. Under the pilot project, a doctor and a nurse will be assigned for each school. Students will be provided medicines and necessary laboratory test facilities subject to to permission of parents. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the program would help achieving many health targets. She said that students would be taught benefits of hygiene and nutrition. Expressing concerns over high prevalence of Anemia in children, she said that low Hemoglobin level needed attention of both the government and the parents. Meanwhile, the minister chaired video link meeting of Chief Executive Officers of all District Health Authorities. Secretary P&SH Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Director General Health Services Dr Munir Ahmed, Deputy Secretary (Tech) Dr Yadullah and other officers were also present. The meeting decided taking measures for improving working of Health Councils at District and Tehsil levels. The minister directed increasing representation of local people in the council for yielding desired results.