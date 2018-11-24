Share:

GUJRANWALA/HAFIZABAD/KASUR -The Punjab police launched a vigorous crackdown overnight on Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers, which continued on Saturday across the province, arresting more than 500 workers including district tier leadership of the Tehreek.

In Gujranwala, the police rounded up more than 300 workers and office-bearers of the Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan during raids conducted on various places across the district.

According to sources, the police teams conducted raids in different areas and arrested more than 300 TLP workers and local leaders.

All the arrested persons have been shifted to unknown places. The sources claimed that this crackdown on the TLP workers and leaders is expected to continue at Saturday night as well.

On the other hand, to maintain the law and order situation, personnel of Punjab Rangers continued patrolling on GT Road and other important areas of the city to avert any unpleasant episode.

In Hafizabad, the district police have arrested 70 workers of Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) from different places of the district during the past 24-hours.

Prominent among those who were arrested included Pir Syed Attaul Hasnain Shah and Sahibzada Syed Farooq Haider, sons of Late Khatibul Islam Pir Syed Shabbir Hussain Shah Hafizabadi; Prof Muhammad Akram Chishti of Fehmul Quran; Maulana Waqas Altaf Ullah Sial; Hafiz Muhammad Usman; Iftikhar Ahmad; Ghazali Jan Warraich; Shahid Hassan Gujjar and Shehroze.

Those arrested have been shifted to the District Jail Hafizabad. The police have continued raids in different areas to nick other workers of TLYRA.

Meanwhile, 219-workers of TLYR arrested from Gujranwala District; 43 from Gujrat District and 45 workers were arrested from Mandi Bahauddin District have also been lodged in District Jail Hafizabad.

The district police have been put on high alert and the police mobiles van are patrolling the city to prevent any unpleasant incident.

No untoward incident was reported from any part of the district till the filing of this report.

In Kasur, as many as 70 workers and officer-bearers of the Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were rounded up in a crackdown launched across the district.

TLP District president Zahid Attari is among the arrested office-bearers. The DPO has beefed up security in the district to avert any unpleasant situation.