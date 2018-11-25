Share:

HYDERABAD - The two young men booked in the murder case of a local PTI leader escaped from the city courts premises following the dismissal of their pre-arrest bail applications.

According to the police, the accused Bilal Abro and Junaid Khaskheli escaped from the court's premises even though the police had tightened security at the entrance and exit gates of the court.

Haider Ali Shar, 18 years old son of PTI's Ayub Shar, was found shot dead in the office of his father's real estate agency near Jeejal Ma Hospital in Qasimabad on October 26.

The police had initially considered it a case of the suicide but later the 2 friends and 2 unknown persons who were present with the deceased at the time of the incident were booked in the FIR.

While talking to the media Ayub Shar, who is also complainant in the FIR, accused the police for letting Abro and Khaskheli escape.

He demanded that the Investigation Officer of the case should be removed from the case.