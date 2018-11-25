Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Saturday that new local government (LG) system in the province would be fully empowered financially and administratively to solve problems of common man within minimum possible time.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of notables of Sheikhupura here at 90 Shara-e-Quaid-e-Azam, and a detailed discussion was also held on the new LG system in the province.

Despite inheriting the worst financial challenges from the previous regime, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was moving forward with concrete planning, he added.

The minister said that in urban areas, neighborhood councils and village councils would be working independently, and 30 per cent of annual development programme budget would be allocated to ensure prosperity and progress in each area. Instead of three, it would be a two-tier local government system, upon which the final deliberations were underway, he added.

The senior Minister said that common man and party workers had great expectations from the incumbent government, adding that it would not disappoint them through better delivery of public services.

He said that the government had to reduce its development programme allocations because of massive corruption, committed by the outgoing Pakistan Muslim League-N regime in Punjab. The delegation head, Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, apprised the senior minister about problems and issues of Sheikhupura district and said that people were waiting for new LG system and they wanted to get rid of corruption at all levels.

Delegation members included Saeed Virk, Aslam Baloch, Gul Aghaz, Bilal Virk, Shahid Manzoor Gill, Chaudhry Ashfaq, Dr Saleem, Rao Jahanzaib Qawi, Abid Chathha and Sarfraz Dogar.