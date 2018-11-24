MANDI BAHAUDDIN: A notorious robber was killed while his accomplices managed to escape after exchange of fire here on Saturday. The shootout took place in the remit of Civil Lines Police where a gang of robbers fleeing after a robbery. Upon sight of police, the robbers started firing on policemen, which led to an exchange of fire. Resultantly a notorious robber wanted by police in dozens of cases was killed while his accomplice fled the scene. Police claimed that the robber was killed in firing of his own accomplices.
November 25, 2018
