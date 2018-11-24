Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: A notorious robber was killed while his accomplices managed to escape after exchange of fire here on Saturday. The shootout took place in the remit of Civil Lines Police where a gang of robbers fleeing after a robbery. Upon sight of police, the robbers started firing on policemen, which led to an exchange of fire. Resultantly a notorious robber wanted by police in dozens of cases was killed while his accomplice fled the scene. Police claimed that the robber was killed in firing of his own accomplices.