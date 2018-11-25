Share:

KARACHI - A PIA plane hit another aircraft while landing at Jinnah International Airport of Karachi on Saturday. The fuel tank of PIA's ATR aircraft was damaged as it crashed with Shaheen International Airlines plane while taxiing. Emergency was imposed at the airport as fuel spilled. The CAA said the accident did not result in breaking out of fire in either of the two aircraft and emergency steps were taken to stop leakage of fuel from the aircraft's tank. However, the accident caused serious damage to the ATR's engine and fuel tank.