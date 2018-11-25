Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police found four hand-grenades from the heap of garbage at Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Housing Society at Chakbeli Road, informed official sources on Saturday. The Rawat police called Bomb Disposal Sqaud (BDS) officials which defused the hand grenades , sources added. According to sources, three scavenger children were sifting useable items in a heap of garbage when they saw 4 hand-grenades dumped under the garbage. The children started playing with hand-grenades assuming they are toys. However, their father saw the hand-grenades in their hands and called Rawat police. A team of police rushed to the scene and seized the explosives. Later on, BDS was called which defused the hand-grenades.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Rawat Haji Tariq, while talking to The Nation, confirmed the seizure of 4 hand-grenades.