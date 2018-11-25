Share:

ISLAMABAD - The medical team of the Polyclinic hospital has proposed to form a full medical board for the clinical examination of the leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif, The Nation learned on Saturday.

Sources informed The Nation that the four members medical team of the Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) Polyclinic, held the clinical examination of the President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif.

The team after the clinical assessment found him physically and mentally stable, however, suggest the CT scan and ultra sound for determining the concerned major disease.

Sources informed The Nation that the medical team has proposed to form a full medical board of the senior doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to determine the urology reports of the leader of the opposition.

Sources said that the medical tests including blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, ECG and RFT and LFT were conducted by the medical team that examined Shehbaz Sharif in the morning at the minister’s colony.

The team though found all tests normal, but it reported ‘prostrate swelling’ and suggested the CT scan and ultra sound to be conducted. A senior official at Polyclinic hospital said that the CT scan and Ultra sound of the Shahbaz Sharif will be conducted on Sunday and the urologist will suggest the further medical examination.

“The clinical assessment showed prostrate hydrocele (swelling) which could be determined after the final report of the urologist after the CT scan and Ultra sound,” said the official.

Four member medical team including consultant physician Dr. Asif Irfan, associate cardiac physician Dr. Hamid Iqbal and medical officer Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed and Surgeon Dr. Naveed Khan conducted medical tests of the leader of the opposition.

The medical team suggested the Shahbaz Sharif to continue the prescribed medicine, however advised to form a full medical board also.

Sources said that Shehbaz Sharif was also suffering with flu and fever.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif during his appearance before accountability court at Lahore had complained regarding his poor health condition and no-availability of medical facilities in his detention.

The opposition leader asked court that he is a cancer survivor and the NAB officials are not allowing him a medical check-up.

Following his complaint, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested the Polyclinic hospital to form a medical board for the medical examination of Shehbaz Sharif.

The medical team of the polyclinic examined the leader of the opposition twice in 14 hours and now proposed to form a full medical board , said the official.

Spokesperson polyclinic hospital Dr. Sharif Astori said that the team examined the leader on Saturday morning and advised to continue the prescribed medicine.