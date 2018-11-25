Share:

Rawalpindi - Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to provide quality education in the country besides providing adequate opportunities and enabling environment of academic excellence to the students.

He stated this while addressing 7thConvocation of University of at Wah Cantt on Saturday. Chairman POF Wah Lt. Gen.Sadiq Ali HI (M) was the Guest of Honor while Heads of Educational Institutions, Faculties, Faculty Members, parents, teachers and students attended the ceremony.

Governor Punjab said that today’s rapidly changing and dynamic world has witnessed the advent of information technology and development of knowledge based economies transforming the socio-economic landscape at an unprecedented pace.

He was of the view that in the face of the challenges ahead, we need to prepare our new generation to be life-long learners with the ability to learn to unlearn so that they become active and valuable members of community. He also mentioned emotional, financial and moral support of parents and teachers to grow academically with due encouragement and motivation to perform optimally.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that in the 21 century, the paradigm of higher education has been shifted from traditional class room teaching to building communities, knowledge based economies and leadership. He said that education plays a vital role in the development of human capital that subsequently establishes sound economics and harmonious communities. Governor Punjab said that hard work, devotion and commitment are imperative for successful practical life. He asked students to always remain respectful to their parents as well as teachers and set targets and goals to achieve better results. He also acknowledged the contribution of University management for provision of quality education.

Chairman POF Wah and Board of Governors University of Wah Lt. Gen. Sadiq Ali HI(M) addressing on the occasion highlighted the importance of education and emphasized students to keep themselves with latest knowledge.

Earlier, presenting welcome address, Vice Chancellor University of Wah, Prof Khaliq ur Rehman Shad SI (M) highlighted academic, sports and co-curricular excellences. He said we are committed for quality education and extending all possible assistance.