KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman stated on Saturday that crimes are increasing across Sindh, especially Karachi.

Street crime is a serious issue and it is very essential to get rid of such problems. Various areas of Karachi including Kharadar Medicine Market, Qayyumabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Quaidabad and Baldia are facing increase in crimes and illegal activities. Theft, snatching and killing are becoming usual occurrence.

He said: “We see criminal activities increasing when after the operation against encroachment, illegal constructions have started once again.” The Sindh government should proceed with effective planning in every law-friendly project. In operation against encroachment, the act of ignoring the ones you support should be discouraged.

He said that the citizens of Karachi are robbed in daylight and if they resist, are injured or killed by straight firing. The citizens of Karachi feel unsafe while leaving their homes. The government and law enforcement agencies should take severe action against it. Speedy investigation should be done for such incidents and the culprits should be kept behind the bars, he said.