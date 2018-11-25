Share:

HONG KONG - Youngster Aaron Rai held off fellow Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick at the Hong Kong Open Saturday, to lead by six strokes heading into the final day. The 23-year-old, who set a course record on Friday, was seven shots worse on Saturday as he carded a two-under par 68 in the third round. The round included his first bogeys of the tournament but was good enough to extend his lead. “Nothing is ever done until it’s done and 18 holes is a lot of golf,” said the Wolverhampton native who is seeking his first win on the European Tour. After bogeying the first hole, Ryder-Cup star Fleetwood carded a 66. “Not an exceptional round but another good solid round,” the world number nine said, adding the short fairways of Fanling and Rai’s form were proving a “test of patience.”–AFP