HYDERABAD - As part of Hyderabad police's 15-day drive to create awareness about traffic rules and regulations, a rally was taken out here Saturday in Baldia area.

Hundreds of citizens and personnel of police participated in the rally which was led by Traffic DSP Muhammad Ahmed Qureshi.

Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi warned that the traffic regulations would be implemented strictly after completion of the 15-day campaign on November 26.

He said the traffic police would penalize the offenders who violated the regulations. The DSP particularly specified the violations like driving or riding a vehicle without registration documents and license, breaking a one-way road or a traffic signal, wrong parking, underage driving or riding and overloading which would entail the penalties.