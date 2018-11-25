Share:

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Minister for Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez Saturday visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and inaugurated handicrafts and women entrepreneurs’ exhibition.

Women entrepreneurs showcased their products including paintings, dresses, jewelry, handicrafts, face painting and food items. Various stalls were setup in this regard.

On this occasion, the Minister urged the chamber to come forward and join hands to improve literacy and eradicate poverty in the country.

He appreciated RCCI’s role in promoting and empowering women entrepreneurs and providing a platform to exhibit and display their home made products and work.

He said that there was dire need to explore the ways of cooperation between his ministry and Traders bodies like Chambers in Pakistan and to set the collective targets for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He welcomed RCCI’s suggestion for adopting Government Schools to improve their conditions and providing better furniture, toilets and boundary walls.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem in his welcome address apprised the provincial minister about the progress and future plans of RCCI. He said that women business incubation center at RCCI had been functional to provide an equipped place to women to display their products and hold meetings to promote their businesses.

He demanded Expo center at old airport place so that Rawalpindi become an international destination for exports. He also suggested IT University in Governor House Annexe at old Punjab House and parking plaza to address traffic congestion in the city.