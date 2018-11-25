Share:

ISLAMABAD - 17-year-old batting sensation Rohail Nazir says he doesn’t mind being ignored for the Pakistan Super League-4 despite scoring loads of runs both in the domestic and at international level and will work more hard to break into national team.

Talking to the Nation along with his mentor and coach Moied Shaikh on Saturday, Rohail said he started playing tapeball cricket in 2015 at 14 year of age and then joined Diamond Academy under Moied Shaikh, who told him that next year he will play U-16 and then U-19. “I kept on working very hard both on my physical and mental witness and in 2016 I played in the U-16 regional and then toured Australia and scored two hundreds in 50 overs cricket and two half centuries in the T20 format. Then I played in the Asia Cup U-19 and was declared the best batsman. I also played In the U-19 World Cup also scored debut tons both in national one day cup and Quiad-e-Azam Trophy.”

Rohail said he was picked by the PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars for Australia tour where he scored laods of runs. “Last year I was picked by Islamabad United in the Emerging category but I didn’t play a single PSL match and this year I was not considered by any of the franchise despite being the leading batsman and also hold catches and stumping behind the wicket. But it doesn’t shake my confidence. I know, I have the ability to perform as I play at one down position and can handle fast bowlers quite well. I know, I have to work on my patience and need to prolong my stay at the crease. I must thank my coach Moied Shakih and Islamabad Region for giving me break and today whatever success I am enjoying, after Allah Almighty, it is because of my coach and mentor.”

He said Islamabad cricket grounds were second to none though he had played a lot of cricket abroad but didn’t find such wonderfully maintained grounds anywhere in the world. “We are highly blessed t have such grounds where we are given opportunities free of cost to showcase our talent. Islamabad Region is helping the natural raw talent to turn into gold.”

He asked the PCB to start academies in major cities and must help Islamabad Region in this regard on the lines of National Cricket Academy in Lahore as Islamabad has produced countless players, who had represented country at international level.

He said he always sought his coach Moeeed’s advice wherever he plays and he always aims to play instrumental role for any given team, who provide him opportunity. “I request the PCB to ensure maximum international tours for junior teams to prepare them better for the future. I love all three formats and will love to excel at all the three formats.”

Rohail said if selectors give him an opportunity against South Africa I will not disappoint them as bouncy tracks were naturally suited to his style of play and he has scored loads of runs on fast and bouncy tracks of Australia.”

He said he has a long future before him and he won’t lose heart in any case and would continue polishing his abilities both in batting and wicket keeping and attaining maximum level of physical fitness. He said he remained in constant touch with PCB trainers and physio through phone and they always gave him all out help to keep his fitness level in a better shape. “I am ready to play whenever given chance. I would love to play in the PSL as I know there is still chance as teams an pick a player after National T20. If any franchise picks me, I won’t let them down and play according to my abilities,” Rohail concluded.