ISLAMABAD - Salim Saifullah Khan re-elected as Pakistan Tennis Federation president for another 4-year term at the PTF Annual General Meeting here Saturday. After having three secretaries in the last term, Salim opted to go for his right man Col (R) Gul Rehman as new secretary and Khalil Chughtai was once again retained as treasurer. The meeting was attended by representatives of the affiliated units and the PTF Management. Senator Wasim Sajjad and Senator Syed Dillawar Abbas, Patrons of the PTF also attended the meeting. After conclusion of the AGM, election of the president, secretary and treasurer was held. Senator Wasim acted as Election Commissioner while POA representative Lt Col (R) Waism Ahmed Janjua and the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) representative were also in attendance.–Staff Reporter