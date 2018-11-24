Share:

MULTAN-The government has decided to further step up operation against power pilferers as their facilitators are also being located and a strict action will be taken against them.

Multan Divisional Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch directed Mepco officials on Saturday to identify facilitators and those involved in reversing electricity meters. “Locate these criminals and get them arrested forthwith. Power pilferers are national culprits. They should be dealt with iron hand,” he added.

Chairing a meeting of Mepco and police officials, he said that the whole nation has to pay for the crime of power thieves. He asked the masses to keep an eye on the power pilferers and inform police if they locate anyone involved in this crime.

He issued order for launching of an awareness creation campaign to seek public support in containing power theft. He directed the task force to take all items used by the power pilferers into custody during the crackdown and get FIRs registered forthwith.

He warned that all power pilferers were under government’s radar and they would soon be taken to the task.

Briefing the commissioner, Mepco CEO Engr Akram Chaudhry informed that the task force has conducted 10951 raids so far across the division and 493 FIRs have been registered against power pilferers.

He said that Mepco has realized Rs7 million from the power thieves as fine. He said that the crackdown is being stepped up and big fish would be caught soon.

SSP (Operations) Saif Ullah Khattak said that police extended all out support to the Mepco in operation against power thieves.

He added that FIRs are registered on the complaints lodged by Mepco.

ACTION AGAINST ABSENT STAFF

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said that monitoring officials are being assigned to check the duty of sanitary workers at union council level.

He said that sanitary workers who remained absent from duty would face strict action. He said this while paying visit to the city to review cleanliness arrangements here on Saturday.

The DC said that more recruitment was being made in the waste management company to improve cleanliness in city.

He said that loader rickshaws and hand carts were being provided to sanitary staff to lift waste from walled city areas.

Mudassar Riaz directed to lodge cases against those who threw waste and construction debris on roads. He also directed to place new containers and waste drums at various points of the city.

Managing Director MWMC Iqbal Fareed gave briefing to the DC about cleanliness measures.