Share:

SIALKOT: Three Turkish scholars visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and addressed the members here on Saturday. The visitors included Dr Ahmet Yildiz, Member National Assembly of Turkey, Dr Ismail Latif and Dr Hakan Gulerce. They delivered lectures on 'The Progress of Turkish Economy and Social Change in Turkey and Islam in Modern Turkey'. SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the session. Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan and Vice President Aamir Hameed Bhatti also attended the session.–APP