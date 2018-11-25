Share:

ROME - The long-awaited Middle East settlement plan of US President Donald Trump is unlikely to bring a lasting peace to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, since the matter has no immediate solution, Israeli Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Mediterranean Dialogues (MED) forum in Rome.

In September, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that President Donald Trump administration’s long-awaited peace plan for Israel and Palestine would be completed soon.

“I do believe that the approach should be different. I am not sure we can find some magic plan to solve all the problems in immediate negotiations. We have to start building peace brick by brick,” Edelstein said when asked to comment on Trump’s peace plan . He added that in order to resolve the decades-long dispute it was necessary to persuade the both parties that the cooperation would benefit all.

“Right now, even if we impose some kind of deal, I am not sure it will hold ... I am not sure that you can find some scissors and cut a piece of paper and then everything becomes fine. It is a long process,” Edelstein argued.

Trump has long promised to take steps toward settling the long-standing conflict between Israel and Palestine. White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt have been working to put together a US plan that could bring peace to the region.

The Middle East settlement process took a hit last December when the United States decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The move was condemned by Arab states and has been rejected by European nations. Palestine responded by refusing to accept the United States as the primary mediator in peace talks with Israel.