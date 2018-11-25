Share:

UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Friday's terrorist attacks at the Chinese Consulate in Karachi and a market in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and called for those responsible be brought to justice. "The Secretary-General extends his deep condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," the UN chief's spokesman said in a statement.

"He also sends his deepest sympathies to the Government and people of Pakistan," the statement said. "He hopes those responsible for the attacks will be swiftly brought to justice."