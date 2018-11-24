Share:

SIALKOT-The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) has asked the Sialkot-based tanners, leather manufacturers and exporters to ensure early use of advanced climate change technology to control environmental pollution. The UNIDO officials stated this while addressing an important meeting of the Sialkot-based tanners, leather manufacturers and exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here. Senior officials of SCCI, TDAP and Sialkot Tannery Zone also attended this meeting.

The UNIDO officials said that early adoption of the advanced climate change and anti-pollution technology has become vital for the Sialkot’s export-oriented leather and leather garments industry to meet global trade challenges. They said that UNIDO will provide all technical and financial assistance for the Sialkot Tannery Zone Project’s early completion, enabling the tanners to ensure early shifting to the Tannery Zone from Sialkot city and its surroundings.

in a bid to save Sialkot city from large scale environmental pollution caused by these leather tanneries here.