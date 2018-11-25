Share:

KABUL - A US soldier was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday, the NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) confirmed.

“One US service member was killed in Afghanistan today. In accordance with US Department of Defence policy, the name of the service member killed in action is being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,” the RS said in a statement. The brief statement did not give details, saying “we will share additional information as appropriate.”

NATO and US forces completed their combat mission in Afghanistan by the end of 2014, after 13 years of military presence in the country. However, around 16,000 foreign troops remained in Afgha

Meanwhile, at least two Afghan army personnel were killed and two others injured after a military helicopter made a crash-landing in the country’s southern province of Kandahar on Saturday, an army source said.

“The incident took place in Maruf district shortly after the Afghan Air Force helicopter took off from an army camp Saturday morning,” the source told Xinhua anonymously.

The Taliban militant group has claimed that its fighters had shot down an army chopper in Kandahar. However, the source ruled out insurgents’ activities in the area, saying the incident occurred due to technical failure in the province, 450 km south of Kabul.

Late last month, 21 people were killed after an Afghan army helicopter crashed in western Farah province.

In another incident, an Afghan provincial government spokesman said on Saturday that a so-called Taliban chief for Gilan district of eastern Ghazni province had been killed following a coalition forces’ air-raid.

“The airstrike was launched late on Friday night in Gilan district, resulting in the death of Muheb Ahmad, known as Shal, a Taliban designated district chief and one of the militants local commander named Mohammad Pazir,” spokesman Aref Noori told Xinhua.

The Afghan security forces and NATO-led coalition forces have stepped up security operations against militants recently as the Taliban has been attempting to take territory and consolidate its positions ahead of winter in the Central Asian country.

The militant group has yet to respond to the report.

War-weary Afghans pin their hopes for return of peace on ongoing national and international efforts to initiate a political settlement for the war-battered country’s lingering crisis.

“Afghans are suffering from daily violence, fighting on the grounds and terrorist attacks in the cities. I hope the latest efforts for peace negotiations lead to a peace settlement and put an end to the ongoing violence,” resident Ahmad Fahim told Xinhua on Saturday.

Earlier this month, an Afghan government delegation and Taliban representatives participated in a meeting on Afghanistan in Russia, in the latest diplomatic efforts to push for political solution to the Afghan conflict.