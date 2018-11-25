Share:

KHYBER - Ninth annual vintage classic car rally concluded here at Michni checkpoint of Landi Kotal, sub-division of Khyber on Saturday.

The activity was organised under the auspices of Vintage and Classic Car Club of Pakistan and sixty classic car riders from across the country participated in the rally.

According to the organisers, the rally had started from Karachi and last day it arrived in Peshawar from Islamabad. Sharing aim of the rally they said that the purpose of the car rally was to portray soft image of Pakistan to the world and to convey message to the world that peace had been restored in the country and initiating of vintage classic car rally from Karachi to Khyber was the practical proof of it.

At Michni checkpoint, forces and administration officials received the participants of the rally. Staying there for some time, the riders returned back to Peshawar.

Earlier extra security personnel had been deployed at Pak-Afghan highway from Karkhano checkpoint to Michni to avoid any untoward incident.