Multan - Pakistan rejected yesterday the statement of US Assistant Secretary on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi categorically declared that American statement would not impact the CPEC and its projects would continue.

Talking to media persons here, Qureshi said “Pakistan does not agree with the opinion of Alice Wells. It’s her personal opinion and it doesn’t make any difference.” He said statement that CPEC would increase Pakistan’s foreign loans was also incorrect. He declared that if other countries including the US wanted to make investment in the project Pakistan had no objection. He said Pakistan had launched second phase of the CPEC to further expand the project and it was a game changer as well as imperative for economic development.

The FM pointed out that Kashmir was under curfew for the last 112 days but there was no letup in Indian stubbornness. He added that Indian Supreme Court had directed New Delhi to present its viewpoint on Kashmir in the court. He claimed that Kashmir issue went into background due to internal and external issues and even international media lost its attention. He said the Pakistan government had decided to raise Kashmir issue at international forums once again and a special meeting of Kashmir cell also took place at the foreign ministry a few days back. The foreign minister said that apart from other recommendations, participants of the meeting had decided to invite Prime Minister Imran Khan in its next meeting. He clarified that political parties had no differences over Kashmir. “National consensus is needed on Kashmir and this need will continue in future,” he asserted. He said Kashmir issue was raised at US Congress with full force for the first time and member of the Congress Rashida tabled a resolution. “The resolution demands lifting of curfew, free access of UN teams to Kashmir and removal of ban from communication,” he further revealed. He said the resolution carried the same demands that Pakistan had made. He said European parliamentarian was taken to occupied Kashmir and US congresswoman also had the same demand that she should be taken to Kashmir. Qureshi said the UN observers had also demanded access to occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined for accountability of corrupt elements and the government wanted transparent and across the board accountability. “No one wants to face accountability. Hurdles are being created in way of accountability. All those facing accountability have the same desire; they should be allowed to go abroad,” he maintained. He said he did not want to comment on Asif Zardari’s case as it was to be decided by the court. He said Sindh government created hurdles in way of NAB investigations against Zardari as a result of which the case was shifted to Rawalpindi.

Answering a question on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in, he said it was only Maulana who could answer the question that what he brought back from Islamabad. He declined to comment on prime minister’s statement regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health.

