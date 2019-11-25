Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority closed down 20 manufacturing units of desi ghee and khoya products, officials said on Sunday. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said these units were sealed on account of adulteration and sub-standard operations. Meanwhile, the food safety teams also stopped production of eight units, punished 64 others besides serving 324 warning notices.

The DG also said that the authority examined 139 production units in Lahore Zone, 55 in Rawalpindi, 37 in Multan and 32 in Muzaffargarh Zone. He said that chemically contaminated desi ghee was sold after adding artificial flavours, loose colours, and fragrance in Banaspati ghee.

Also, the khoya units were sealed over proved adulteration of skimmed milk, vegetable oil, and powdered milk in khoya. He said that PFA’s enforcement teams confiscated more than 1,100kg unwholesome food including 695kg tainted khoya, 200kg banaspati ghee, 154kg powdered milk, 50kg semolina and a huge quantity of chemicals.

Muhammad Usman said the use of adulterated khoya and fake desi ghee causes fatal diseases among humans.

PFA Chairman Umer Tanvir Butt said that Punjab Food Authority would not allow food adulteration at any level and at any cost. He also appealed to the public to prefer homemade food instead of consuming readymade products.