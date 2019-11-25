Share:

LAHORE - Lahore DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan on Sunday said that all police stations in Lahore have been divided into three categories, keeping in view the crime and population graph in different areas. He said that inspector-rank officers would be posted as station house officers and sub-inspector rank officers would be posted as additional SHOs at each police station. The DIG also said that at least 25 police stations are included in A-category, 35 in B-category and 24 in C-category. He said that A-category police stations would be provided maximum staff, logistics and resources. DIG Ashfaq Kahn stated this while presiding over an operational and security strategy conference held at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Sunday. SSP (Operations) Muhammad Naveed, SP (Security) Bilal Zafar, SP (Headquarters) Syed Karrar Hussain, all divisional SPs, DSPs, and SHOs were also present on this occasion. The DIG also directed the field officers to step up efforts to control street crimes in their jurisdiction. He said that the criminals involved in drug peddling and gambling must be brought to justice. The DIG asked the Circle Officers to stay in the field and properly monitor the working of SHOs under their command. He also suggested that modern investigation tools should be used to unearth the gangers involved in armed robberies and auto-lifting. SSP (Operations) Muhammad Naveed informed the meeting that the beats and sectors for the Police Response Units and Dolphins Squads were being restructured. Similarly, the operational duties including snap-checking and general hold-up were being interlinked to improve coordination among the specialized police units. The police patrolling units are mobilized in many parts the metropolis according to the crime rate, hot spots, and timing of such incidents. He said the police had also launched crackdown to identity and punish the vehicles without number plate and bogus registration numbers.