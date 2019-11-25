Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ali Bangash of Gardan City Golf Club lifted the 13th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf title after leaving his opponents far behind on the final day of the championship held here at Margalla Greens Golf Club on Sunday. Former chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Mohammad Asif Sandila, graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the participants. The four-day event drew around 250 enthusiastic golfers from all parts of the country, who participated in various categories which include amateurs, senior amateurs, junior and ladies. Congratulating the prize winners for their well-earned success, the chief guest appreciated their skills, dexterity and commended the high standard of sport displayed by all the participants during the Championship. He also lauded the consistent and generous support from sponsors, management of Margalla Greens Golf Club Islamabad and media fraternity, without which the event would not have been such a resounding success. Pakistan Navy besides, its primary role of safeguarding country’s sea frontiers, is also at the forefront for promoting healthy sports activities in the country. In this regard, Navy has been organizing various national and international sports events throughout the country to foster sports nationwide. Navy secured first position in sailing and overall fourth position in 33rd National Games held at Peshawar.