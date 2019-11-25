Share:

Gujranwala-Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir said that all non-functional water filtration plants across the district will be made functional soon. She said and a survey in this regard has been completed by the district administration.

While addressing the inauguration of installation of water filtration plant at DC office, the DC said that provision of pure clean drinking water to the citizens is top priority of the present government and necessary steps in this regard are being taken. She said that dozens of water filtration plants had been installed throughout the district but citizens have complained that many of them have been got out of order. Now the district administration have planned to make functional all the non-functional filtration plants with the help of philanthropists and work in this regard will be start soon.