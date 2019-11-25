Share:

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is using the launch of his Conservative Party platform to claim that his is the only party in next month’s election that will complete the Brexit process. “Unlike any other party standing in this election, we are going to get Brexit done,” he told supporters while waving his party’s printed platform, which was unveiled Sunday. Johnson said the rival parties — the Liberal Democrats, the Labour Party and others — would only bring more delay and eventually betray the will of voters as expressed in the 2016 Brexit referendum. Johnson spent much of the time ridiculing opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. He didn’t offer details about the plans laid out in the party platform. The manifesto featured a commitment to bring Johnson’s Brexit deal back to Parliament before Christmas, with passage likely assured if the Conservatives win a majority in the Dec. 12 vote. Johnson vowed to respect the results of the 2016 referendum, which saw Britain vote 52% to 48% in favor of leaving the European Union bloc. That vote was followed by difficult negotiations with the EU that eventually led to a divorce deal — but one that was rejected in Parliament and then renegotiated by Johnson.