ISLAMABAD - Pride of Pakistan boxer Muhammad Waseem was accorded warm welcome by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) official Capt (R) Muhammad Asharf here at the Islamabad International Airport on the orders of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza.

Waseem just returned home after winning yet another fight against Mexican Ganigan Lopez in Dubai. He was happy on such a rousing welcome at the airport, where he was presented a bouquet by Capt (R) Ashraf on behalf of Dr Fehmida, who also sent her best wishes to Waseem and promised that the government and IPC Ministry will do whatever they can for Waseem and others, like they did in the past, when the PSB supported Waseem with heavy finances.

Talking to The Nation, IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza said: “Waseem is our pride and I told him to visit the PSB and give motivational speech to young and upcoming boxers. We will continue to support genuine talent like Waseem, who is made in Pakistan. He lives and play for Pakistan, unlike of those, who only take benefits from the country. It is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide our youth every possible support, facility and international training.

“I am sure in the next fight too, Waseem will carry on with same passion and win fights and ultimately world titles for Pakistan. I will meet Waseem at my PSB office on Wednesday and will provide him every possible help,” she concluded.

Talking to The Nation, Waseem said: “I will continue to work harder for the sake of my country. I will try to promote boxing in Pakistan. I want young boxers to keep on working hard. Soon I will conduct a boxing league in Pakistan. I request the PM and IPC Minister to provide platform to youth so that they may earn laurels for the country at international level.

“I am very delighted to win the bout and I am soon leaving for Spain for a short training camp. I will be leaving for Quetta in a day or so. Pakistani boxers have become hot issues in world boxing. At one end, I defeated my opponent and on the other hand, Amir Khan had blamed matchmaker for Usman Wazir backing off from the fight. There were two fights in Dubai fight night, one was mine and other was of Usman Wazir, but surprisingly just before the fight, Usman refused to fight, as he claimed his opponent was changed without informing him,” he added.

The boxer said Pakistan is blessed with immense amount of natural raw talent. “We need to establish boxing academies in major cities like Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad and especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. If our youth is trained properly in boxing, they are capable of becoming world champions. “I hope the IPC Minister will defiantly look into my request. I am very glad with the warm welcome by the PSB staffers on behalf of Dr Fehmida, which gave me respect and I am further motivated to win more bouts for my country,” Waseem concluded.