LAHORE - With the onset of winter season, a great rush of people was observed at Landa Bazaars (flea markets) in various parts of the provincial capital.

After the weather turned a bit chilly in the central Punjab, the sale of winter clothes was gaining momentum, especially in Landa Bazaars. Shops in Landa markets were seen displaying old and new warm clothes to attract customers.

Old Landa Bazaar, Bohrwala Chowk, Mayo Hospital Landa Bazaar, Chungi Amar Sadhu Landa Bazaar as well as Anarkali and other markets were thronged by people to buy warm clothes.

Landa Bazaars offer sweaters, coats, quilts, blankets, trousers, shirts, woollies and children’s wear.

Shopper Zahid Baig at Mayo Hospital flea market said that inflation coupled with poverty was forcing people to do winter shopping from Landa bazaars. He said that new clothes were very expensive so he decided to buy second-hand clothes for his children and himself. He observed that warm clothes in flea markets are also expansive compared to previous years.

Raheela Khurram, who is a teacher at a local school, said that purchasing power of the salaried people is decreasing and clothes, which she bought last year for winter from main shops were beyond her buying power this year.

Several customers complained about a considerable increase in prices at Landa Bazaars. The prices of clothes are higher compared to the last year, said Tahir Khalil Sheikh, a shopper at Old Landa Bazaar.

“New warm clothes are beyond the purchasing power of poor people. Landa Bazaars are providing comparatively affordable second-hand imported garments and that’s why I came here for shopping,” another visitor at Mayo Hospital Landa Bazaar, Moazzam Chaudhry, said.

Shafiqa, a housewife, was happy with her shopping at the flea market at Bohrwala Chowk as she got stylish and quality woollen sweaters and jackets for her children at reasonable prices. She said that Landa Bazaars were a blessing for people like them as she was unable to afford costly clothes.

Gulrez Khan, a vendor at Mayo Hospital Flea Market, said that a large number of citizens visited these markets of used warm clothes as clothes here are cheaper.

Wali Khan, another shopkeeper at Landa Bazaar, said that it was not true that only poor people come to flea markets. He said several rich people also visit these markets to buy branded used clothes and shoes.

Saleem Ahmad, a vendor of warm clothes, said that no doubt prices were a bit higher than the last year but even then these closes were affordable.

According to the MET department, weather is expected to become colder in the coming days and demand for the warm clothes

would grow.