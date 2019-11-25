Share:

KARACHI - Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday demanded the government to arrange organised flea markets in different areas of the megacity to facilitate pedestrians and also to save hawkers and vendors from joblessness.

Expressing concern over the news about dismantling roadside stalls of newspaper hawkers in some areas of the megacity, he said the affected newspaper hawkers should be compensated and all other street vendors should also be accommodated by arranging organised flea markets for them on the pattern of developed megacities. He said in all megacities portions of some streets and areas are specified where hawkers could establish their stalls of prescribed size during some agreed hours of the day, so that traffic and pedestrians must not suffer and the hawkers also earn their livelihood in a respectable way. He said this model of modern flea markets should be introduced in Karachi also.

He said no civilized society allows the encroachment of their roads and streets by vendors and hawkers, but in such societies some organized and disciplined flea markets are arranged to ensure that these hawkers also earn their livelihood without disturbing traffic and pedestrian movement.

Altaf Shakoor said that sadly in Karachi there is a powerful Pathara mafia that has already occupied footpaths and streets in many busy parts of the megacity. He said stern action should be taken against this mafia, but the genuine vendors and hawkers should be provided suitable places and sites to run their flea markets in a legal, disciplined and organized manner.

He said it is our ill luck that in megacity Karachi, two most powerful mafias, transporter mafia and encroachment mafia, enjoy full patronage of the corrupt government officials. He said this government-patronized corruption and lawlessness is unacceptable and every law abiding citizen should condemn it strongly. Altaf Shakoor; however, advised the newspaper hawkers that instead of setting up spacious ‘Patharas’ and big kiosks on footpaths to sell newspapers, they should erect modern newspaper stands, which would hardly need an area of one foot. He said these newspaper stands would not hamper the movement of pedestrians or commuters and besides they would ensure that the newspaper hawkers are also doing their business in a respectable and accepted manner. He said newspaper hawkers’ associations and administration should settle this matter on urgent basis. PDP Chairman said that Karachi is a one of the biggest cities of the world and it should be run on modern city administration basis. He said we have been demanding for long to give the megacity of Karachi the status of a Charter City so that its citizens could run the civic matters of their city in an efficient and better way.