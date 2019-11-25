Share:

LAHORE - Six major patterns of climate change are causing around Rs 700 billion loss to the country annually.

According to a Ministry of Climate Change document, these six sectors include environmental degradation, deforestation, lack of solid waste management, wastewater treatment facilities and poor access to clean and safe drinking water, which are the worst areas vulnerable to climate change.

“The government is all set to transform overall outlook of the country’s cities, which are in a bad shape for lack of green characters and adequate basic life sustaining facilities,” the ministry sources said.

Seminar on climate

change today

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) will organise a seminar titled “Climate Change and Migrations in South Asia” at its Blue Area office in Islamabad on Monday (today).

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul will be the guest of honour on this occasion.

Many other key speakers will address the seminar. Official sources of SDPI said that South Asian countries were among most vulnerable to climate change in the world.

The population of big cities of the country including Lahore are suffering from severe impacts of a range of extreme weather events, which would be discussed by the key panellists in the seminar, he added.

The speakers will also shed light on the climate change impact on the Air Quality Index of Lahore, which has reached at alarming levels, the sources told.