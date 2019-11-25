Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended funeral of Nabeel Hoodboy, killed in police firing near Cantt Station on Sunday. The funeral was held at Kharadar Jamaat Khana and was attended by top senior officers, including Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and others.

The chief minister assured the family members of the deceased that justice would done in the case. He told them that the incident has shocked him and he was taking all out efforts to stop such incidents in future.