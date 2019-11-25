Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called an all parties conference on Tuesday to deliberate on the next course of action for the anti-government campaign by the opposition.

The conference will be hosted by the JUI-F chief in Islamabad on November 26 (Tuesday). According to sources, nine parties have so far been invited to decide a strategy against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The JUI-F chief telephoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal to discuss the political situation in the country, especially after the Azadi March.

The the other parties that have been invited are Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Awami National Party (ANP), Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan and Jamiat Ahle Hadith.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday accepted Maulana Fazlur Rehamans invitation for the all parties conference announced his spokesperson.

According to Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Bilawal will lead the party delegation in the APC and will present his party’s stance on the opposition’s campaign against the government.

According to reports, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has decided not to attend the APC.