MULTAN - Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has pleaded the Kashmir issue at international forums in an effective manner.

Talking to media here in Multan on Sunday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the UN General Assembly effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue.

Fakhar Imam said he himself recently attended the meeting of 179-member International Parliamentary Union where he raised the Kashmir issue in a befitting manner. The chairman said he also raised Kashmir issue in the speakers’ conference held in Istanbul which was attended by six countries including China, Russia, Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He said Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir is based on reality and justice and hopefully Kashmiris would soon get relief.

He expressed the hope that international community would play its due role in convincing Modi government to stop human rights abuses in occupied Kashmiris at the hands of Indian occupation forces.