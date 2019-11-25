Share:

Islamabad - The contract for Electro Mechanical work of Phase-I of Dasu Hydropower project will be signed today (Monday).

The contract for the Electro Mechanical Contract will be signed here between Wapda and a Joint Venture comprising of two Chinese companies for 2160 MW stage of Dasu Hydropower Project, official said. The contract will be signed here with Joint Venture of EE Hydropower China and Power China Zhongnan Engineering Corporation Limited, an official source told The Nation.

It is worth to mention here that for main civil works of Phase-I contracts of Rs188 billion had been awarded to M/s China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) in 2017 and construction work is in progress on the project.

As per the details the Hydropower project is located seven Kilometer upstream of Dasu Town on Indus River, 74 Kilometer downstream of Diamer Basha Dam and 350 Kilometer from the federal capital. The total capacity of Dasu Hydro project is 4320MW and it will be completed in two phases. The project will have 12 units of 360 MW each and in the first phase 2160 MW electricity will be generated and the same quantity will be generated during second phase, he informed. The 1st phase of the project was started in June 2017 and will be completed in 2023 and after that the next phase will be started.

According PC-I for Phase-I, approved in 2014, the total cost of the stage-I of the project is Rs487,093.300 million with the local share of Rs267,545.800 million and foreign component of Rs218,547.500 million. As per the PC-I the completion of the project was due in 2020, however due to delay in the commencement now it will be completed in 2023. Of total 9875 acres of land required for Dasu Hydropower project, only 7.5 percent has been acquired so far. Total 9875 Acres of land required for the project which includes 866 Acres for main civil works,1121 Acres for preparatory work and 7888 for reservoir area. ECNEC had approved the land acquisition rates in 2015 which was not accepted by the local land owners. The KP government had then constituted a steering committee and they had fixed the new rates for the land purchase. As per revised plan of cost of acquisition of land increased by around 95 percent from Rs19 billion to Rs37 billion. Due to escalation of land cost, the total cost of the project is likely to go above Rs500 billion and revised cost will be approved soon.