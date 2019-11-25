Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will announce its verdicts in contempt of court cases against Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan today (on Monday).

A single bench of the IHC, comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minnallah, will announce the verdict reserved during the previous hearing after both of them had tendered unconditional apologies for their remarks.

Previously, Justice Minnallah had objected to Sarwar raising questions over the constitution of a medical board by the government for the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The bench observed that by his statement, Sarwar had tried to make people lose confidence in the institutions and the government. To this, Sarwar offered an unconditional apology to the court.

However, when the IHC directed him to submit his reply, the minister said that he did not want to contest the case and that is why he was tendering an unconditional apology.

Dr Firdous had also appeared in the court in connection with the hearing of a contempt of court case against her, and the court also reserved its verdict in her case.

The court had issued separate notices to both Sarwar and Awan for their remarks over an IHC verdict that granted bail to former premier Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia case on medical grounds.