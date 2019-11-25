Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Syed Imaad Ali’s incredible journey at the World Scrabble Championship came to an end, after he was outscored 1-2 by Nigel Richards of New Zealand in the quarterfinal at Torquay, England. Imaad, who was the youngest quarterfinalist in history, did create by winning the first game but the defending world champion ultimately triumphed 2-1 to move to the semifinal. Nigel went on the win the semifinal later by beating Paul Gallen of Northern Ireland. In the other quarterfinal, former world champion David Eldar of Australia beat Dave Wiegand of USA 2-0 and won the semi final against Peter Armstrong of USA 3-1 to book a date with Nigel Richards in the final.