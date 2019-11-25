Share:

ISLAMABAD - Like other parts of the globe, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women will be marked on Nov 25 across the globe including Pakistan, its an occasion for governments, international organizations and non-governmental organizations to raise public awareness of violence against women. It has been observed on November 25 each year since 2000. Violence against women is an issue that UN and many others take seriously. Various activities would be arranged around the world to draw attention to the need for continuing action to eliminate violence against women, projects to enable women and their children to escape violence and campaigns to educate people about the consequences of violence against women. Locally, women’s groups may organize rallies, communal meals, fundraising activities and present research on violence against women in their own communities. An ongoing campaign that people are encouraged to participate in, especially around this time of the year when awareness levels for the day are high, is the “Say NO to Violence Against Women campaign”.