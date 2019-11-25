Share:

Noorpur Thal - Jamaat-e-Islami PP-84 organised a grand Seeratun Nabi (SAWW) conference here the other day.

JI Khushab district leader advocate Malik Muhammad Waris Jasra presided over the event while JI Pakistan Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch was the chief guest and JI Khushab district former Ameer Malik Tanzeerul Hassan Awan was the guest of honour on the occasion. JI local leader Malik Umar Farooq Jasra conducted the proceedings of the event.

In his speech, Liaqat Baloch said that Pakistan is in fact revival of Riyasat-e-Madina that is why the whole Muslim world believes in strength and prosperity of this country. He said that a system based on the principles of Islam is the key to resolution of country’s problems. He further said the people had tested every party and they were left with the only option to choose the JI in next polls. JI local leaders Malik Muhammad Waris, Malik Tanzeer and others also spoke on the occasion.