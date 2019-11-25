Share:

LAHORE - Master Paints edged out Barry’s 10-9 in the well-contested final of the Annual Cancer Care Hospital Charity Polo Cup 2019 played here at the Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) on Sunday.

From the winning side, Marino Raigal was top scorer with fabulous five goals while Adnan Jalil Azam and Farooq Amin Sufi thrashed two goals each and Umer Malhi hit one. From the losing side, Ernesto Eortz slammed in six goals while Ahmed Zubair banged in brace and Agha Musa struck one.

The first chukekr started on a high pace as both the side fought well against each other and converted three goals each to finish the chukker at 3-all. The second chukker was then dominated by Master Paints, who banged in a brace to gain a 5-3 edge. Master Paints maintained their supremacy in the third chukker as well as they pumped in four goals against two by Barry’s to strengthen their lead to 9-5.

In the beginning of the fourth and last chukker, Master Paints struck one more to make it 10-5 while Barry’s made a strong comeback and slammed in four back-to-back goals to reduce the margin to 10-9. It was all that they could get from the match, as they couldn’t add more goals, thus lost the final by 9-10.

Director Bright Paints Khawaja Atif Riaz Sikka, Shafi Group Director Muhammad Haleem Sheikh and Cancer Care Hospital Chairman Dr Shaharyar graced the final as chief guests while Mrs Areesha Zaman, LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, players and their families and polo enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.