ISLAMABAD - Metal Group imports during first four months of current financial year reduced by 20.90 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year. According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Metal Group imports came down from $1,757,877 million in first four months of last financial year to $1,390,561 million of the same period of current financial year. During the period from July-September 2019, imports of gold reduced by 6.72% worth $5,647 million imported as compared to the imports valuing $6,054 million of same period of last year, it added. Meanwhile, aluminium wrought imports decreased by 39.92%, worth $78,581 million as compared to the imports of valuing $47,212 million of the corresponding period of last year. During the period under review, iron and steel imports also came down by 38.23%, valuing $511,492 million imported as compared the imports worth $828,102 million of same period of last year.