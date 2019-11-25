Share:

BADIN - Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan Chairman Mufti Muneeb Rehman took a swipe at provincial govt for passing Hindu marriage law that there was no example in the world making restrictions to embrace the Islam under the age of eighteen by any non-Muslim.

Addressing the large number of the participants of “Izat Rasul Conference” in Badin on last day organised by Ehal Sunat Jamaet Badin, he termed the decision as discreditable and disgusting.

He stressed the Muslim Umah to unite that to face Islam opposite elements. On the occasion Mufti Azam Sindh, Mufti Muhammad Jan Naemi said that no conspiracies to be bear against Islam adding stressed to provide religious education to children.

Pir Abdul Khaliq Bharchundi, Nazim Aala, Aehle Sunat Pakistan expressed that Islam is a religion of peace and serenity adding that rulers failed to creat positive image of Islam while supporting the anti Islam elements.

Sahibzada Abu Al Khair Muhammad Zubair while addressing that we are waiting for imposing the rules of Madina state.

He said organizers of Azadi March were not sincere and were disgraced adding he stressed the rulers to maintain the peace in the country.

On the occasion, Pir Agha Ayub Jan Sarhandi, Pir Noor-u-Allah Quershi, Habibullah Jat Naemi, Pir Karamullah Illahi and others also addressed the conference when the security was tightened by the police on the occasion.