LAHORE - The 1st National Heritage and Tourism Workshop organised by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) concluded at Lahore Fort on Sunday.

The main theme of the discussion in three-day workshop was “Re-adaptive use of Heritage Sites and Business Model for Sustainable Tourism”. The participants in the workshop agreed to the concept and gave consent for making the heritage places lively by tourism activities. They also emphasised creating state-of-the-art souvenirs, representing Pakistan, developing more museums and maintaining them on international standards. WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari expressed his gratitude to speakers who had come from all over Pakistan He said, “Such workshops are important for learning and knowing each other.” He said this workshop would again be held next year as it was a platform where all experts on heritage, conservation, art, history, architecture, culture and tourism discuss future projects and concepts for tourism promotion and conserving heritage.