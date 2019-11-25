Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government has a plan in place for people’s prosperity and the national progress.

The elements with A, B and C plans wanted to impede progress of Pakistan, but people showed them a mirror, Buzdar said in a statement issued here on Sunday. He said that those staging protests were discarded by people in the general elections and the rejected outright. “People have failed their each and every undemocratic plan. The entire nation knows that the elements staging sit-ins wanted to obtain power to protect their vested interests,” he said.

Buzdar said that no A, B, C plan will work in Pakistan; only the plan for people’s prosperity and national progress will work. He said the PTI government is busy in public service and no corruption scandal of the incumbent government has surfaced so far. “It is one of the most transparent and honest governments in the history of Pakistan,” he asserted. The previous rulers had made records of corruption, he said. Those politicians who indulged in loot and plunder will be held accountable for their corrupt practices, he said, adding that 220 million people of Pakistan stand by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the war against corruption.

ELIMINATION OF VIOLENCE

AGAINST WOMEN

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women on Sunday, said that violence against women is an inhuman act, a social evil and a legal offence.

“Injustice to any woman on the basis of gender is cruelty. By empowering women and granting them equal rights, it is possible to eradicate such social vices,” he said. Islam has granted women rights, which no other religion did, he said. Effective legislation on violence against women is one of PTI government’s priorities, he said. He said that effective lawmaking has been done to safeguard rights of women and save them from violence. To provide prompt justice and redress grievances of women, he said, a state-of-the-art centre is working in Multan and facilities of police, prosecution, medical and forensic lab are available under one roof at this centre. The scope of such centres will be extended to other parts of the province, he said.

The chief minister said the policy will be implemented with regard to elimination of violence against women in Naya Pakistan. He said the PTI government was sincere and determined to solve the problems of violence-stricken women. He said that dream of Naya Pakistan cannot be fulfilled until complete eradication of violence against women. He said this day provides an ample opportunity to lead a respectable life by giving protection to violence-stricken women. “We all will have to perform our religious, social and moral responsibilities to stop violence against women. We have to reiterate our resolve to eliminate violence against women and safeguard their rights in the society,” he said.

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the officials to complete development projects within the stipulated period and warned that delay in completion of development projects will not be tolerated. “No compromise will be made on quality of development projects. I will personally monitor progress on development projects and will not allow anyone to interfere in progress of backward areas. Progress and prosperity is an inherent right of people belonging to backward areas and the PTI government is returning this right to people living in far-flung areas,” he said.

KITE-FLYING INCIDENTS

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed his severe indignation over kite-flying incidents in Lahore and ordered strict enforcement of the ban on kite flying.

Taking notice of injury to a child due to kite string in Wahdat Colony, the chief minister sought a report from the Lahore CCPO. He ordered stern action against those responsible for this negligence.