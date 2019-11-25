Share:

ISLAMABAD/MULTAN - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Core Committee has decided to raise recent incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway at the European Union and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the committee which discussed various issues and took important decisions.

Briefing media about the decisions in Islamabad on Sunday, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said “The committee not only condemned the incident of desecration of Holy Quran but also reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance that narrative of Islamophobia is disastrous for the international peace. It hurts sentiments of billions of Muslims living across the globe, and provides oxygen to extremist ideology.”

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government will present a resolution at both EU and OIC levels to discourage matters, which negatively affect Muslims’ emotions and sentiments.

She said in view of the recommendations of the core committee, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assigned her to visit the OIC headquarters and table the resolution on behalf of the government of Pakistan.

Separately, talking to media persons in Multan yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, the Foreign Office had summoned Norwegian envoy and he was told about concerns of Pakistan on the issue. Qureshi said government had also directed Pakistani ambassador to Norway to raise the issue with the Norwegian government. “The incident hurt the sentiments of 1.3 billion Muslims across the world. We strongly condemn this incident and demand Norway government to take action against the culprit. He should be punished and the person who intercepted him should be released forthwith,” he demanded.

Meanwhile, religious parties and traders vent their anger over the desecration of Holy Quran in Norway by taking to streets here on Sunday. They demanded that Pakistan and other Muslim countries should sever their trade ties and stop imports from Norway.

“Similar incidents of desecration have happened in the past as well in Norway but the leaders of the Muslim countries mostly reacted with silence,” deplored Allama Gul Hassan Naqvi of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen.

Addressing the protesters outside Hyderabad Press Club, he demanded that Pakistan should boycott imports from Norway and a similar reaction should be demonstrated by the other Muslim nations.

In a separate protest, JUP’s Raheel Qureshi said the desecration was not a one off incident but part of a larger conspiracy of the West against Islam.

“Sometimes they make the caricatures and sometimes they do such desecration,” he said.

He said the Western conspiracies could never distance Muslims from Islam, Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Holy Quran.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hyderabad’s Ameer Hafiz Tahir Majeed said the rally in which the Holy Quran was set on fire was organized under the Norwegian government’s patronage.