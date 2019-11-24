Share:

Fiction was invented the day Jonas arrived home

and told his wife that he was three days late because

he had been swallowed by a whale.

–Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Marquez once famously said about Castro that

he was addicted to words.

Gabriel Jose de la Concordia Garcia Marquez was a Colombian novelist, short story writer, and journalist. Affectionately known as Gabo all over the world, Marquez was born on March 6, 1927 in the small town of Aracataca, a tropical region of northern Columbia.

He went to study law, but his studies were soon broken off for his work as a journalist. Though he never relinquished journalism, however, his became a world-renowned figure because of his literary output. Marquez single-handedly redefined Latin American literature. He’s the second most read author in Spanish only after Cervantes. His most famous novel One Hundred Years of Solitude was published on 20 May 1967. It was an immediate success thrusting the author of the novel up on world literary scene. He received his Noble Prize for Literature in 1982.

Marquez enjoyed friendship with Fidel Castro and received criticism for it. However, he did not relinquish his friendship with the revolutionary. In fact, Marquez would ask Fidel to do editing and required changes in the drafts of his fiction works before publishing. This Latin American literary giant died on April 17, 2014.