KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Nusrat Wahid has said that the PTI Govt is working on priority basis to eliminate the joblessness in the country and to control the price spiral of commodities.

She further said that the PTI Govt will fulfill all the promises made during the Election campaign. She was talking to a group of journalists, she said that the PTI Govt will bring back all the looted money back to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif had been given relief by the Honorable court for his treatment and illness. She said that Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman’s Azadi March has failed. He had come to Islamabad to get the PM’s resignation, but went back Empty hand. She said that the CEPEC project will change the destiny of Pakistan and it will eliminate the joblessness. She said that CEPEC is playing an important role in the Country. France and Germany and other countries will set up Car manufacturing Plants in Gawadar which will further provide Employment opportunities in the country.Nusrat Wahid further said that they will recover all the money from Asif Ali Zardari which he has earned from corruption and fake accounts and they won’t be in any pressure in this matter.