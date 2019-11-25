Share:

ISLAMABAD - Queen Maxima of the Netherlands will arrive here Monday on a two-day visit in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Inclusive Finance for Development.

During the visit, Queen Maxima will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan besides holding meetings with a range of stakeholders from public and private sectors.

Queen Maxima will attend the launch of the Micro Payment Gateway, an initiative of the State Bank of Pakistan aimed at reducing the costs of small payments and boosting digital transactions to benefit people and promote financial inclusion.

Queen Maxima has been the UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Inclusive Finance for Development since 2009.

In this capacity, she is actively engaged worldwide in promoting access of individuals and enterprises to financial services at a reasonable cost, with the aim of improving economic and social development opportunities.

Queen Maxima earlier visited Pakistan in February 2016.